BOULDER, Colo. – Bluebird Grain Farms, Winthrop, has won a NEXTY Award for its Organic Whole Grain Einka, Emmer Farro and Einka and French Lentil Blend.
NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry, according to the Boulder-based organization.
The awards “are the pinnacle recognition of excellence in the natural products industry and are awarded to one stand-out product in each of 23 categories,” said the organization, noting that both finalists and winners reap additional benefits at Expo East and beyond.
Bluebird won the best new organic award at the Natural Products Expo West.
The honor came as small farms and custom mills such as Bluebird Grain Farms have pivoted, almost overnight, from operating as wholesale businesses to become online direct retail businesses.
“We are a working organic farm,” said Bluebird co-founder Brooke Lucy. “The award came during the onset of the pandemic. Since then we have been tremendously grateful to have customers calling and ordering and we’ve been laser focused on serving our neighbors here in the Methow Valley and beyond.”
With much of the nation following a stay at home recommendations, Bluebird is meeting demand by offering community supported agriculture monthly grain delivery farm plans, including baker’s plans with monthly flour shipments and online ordering.
The farm is able to operate because it has a small group of dedicated employees who are able to practice safe social distancing while meeting consumer demand, according to the farm.
“We’re thrilled and a bit overwhelmed by our customers’ support and are working hard to deliver orders in a timely manner,” said Lucy. “The foundation of our business has always been ‘milled to order,’ which sets our product apart from other grain companies. Freshness, nutrition, and flavor should never be compromised.”
In a social media post in mid-April, Bluebird said, “We do not have a warehouse where our finished products are stockpiled, everything is processed to order, which takes extraordinary labor in our very small facility. That freshness defines our products but it also means that we need a little extra time to keep up with the unprecedented demand due to COVID-19.”
Bluebird Grain Farms was one of the original farms to grow under organic regenerative practices and bring the ancient grain powerhouses, Einkorn and Emmer, to the national market, said an announcement about the award.
Brooke and Sam Lucy sow, grow, harvest and sun-cure their grains. The vertically integrated farm business, as both producer and processor, sells directly to the consumer.
Most grains travel through 10-12 hands prior to reaching the end consumer, while Bluebird’s travel through one to three hands when sold direct or through distribution, the announcement said.
“Einka, or einkorn, is the most ancient wheat we know of,” wrote contest judges. “Bluebird Grain Farms in Winthrop, Washington, specializes in such things. They also specialize in plow-to-package production and organic agriculture. We love this product, which combines not just the sweetness of Einka with savory French lentils, but also the way they’ve combined the ancient grain with its complementary nitrogen-fixing rotational crop.”
“We're humbled and thank the NEXTY team for highlighting our farming practices, how our food is produced, and how our crops complement each other for optimal soil health and nutrition,” said Brooke Lucy.
In January Bluebird’s Einka and French Lentil Blend won the Good Food Award in the grain category at an event with speaker Michael Pollan and host Alice Waters. That competition involved a blind tasting of nearly 2,000 entries by an group of grocers, makers, farmers, journalists and chefs, and a rigorous vetting regarding ingredient sourcing and environmentally sound agricultural practices.
