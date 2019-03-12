EVERETT – A Winthrop man has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old Bothell man.
Raymond James Tannehill, 28, was arrested Feb. 19 and is suspected of driving the getaway vehicle.
Raul Cuadros, 19, was found Feb. 17 in the parking lot of an Everett fast food restaurant with a gunshot wound, officials said. He died from his injuries.
Three others also have been charged in Snohomish County Superior Court with murder: David Randall Wright, 31, who police suspect was the shooter; Kodi Orion Anderson, 27, suspected of trying to rob the victim and his friend, and Christopher Ardis Phelps, 28, suspected of setting up the meeting that led to the shooting.
The victim’s friend, Brianna Marie Reynolds, 27, was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly removing a gun from the victim before police arrived.
Charging documents allege Reynolds and Cuadros arranged to meet Phelps to buy drugs, but intended to rob him.
It’s also alleged that Phelps arranged for Anderson and Wright to rob Reynolds and Cuadros to get revenge on Reynolds for an earlier robbery.
