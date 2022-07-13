WINTHROP — The in-person Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival is set to return this year for its 35th anniversary after two years of virtual festivals.
The festival will run July 15-17 at the Blues Ranch on the Methow River in Winthrop, 19190 Highway 20.
Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival, made possible by Winthrop Music Association, is the largest and longest-running blues festival in Washington, according to event organizers. It includes on-site camping, food and craft vendors, portable showers and a beer garden.
The festival will open with a special evening concert in its beer garden, with proceeds going to The Cove Food Bank, Twisp, and other local non-profit groups.
Friday’s lineup includes Hector Anchondo, 7 p.m.; Junkyard Jane, 7:45 p.m.; GA-20, 9:30 p.m., and Vanessa Collier, 11:15 p.m.
Saturday’s performers are Hector Anchondo, 11 a.m.; Junkyard Jane, 12:30 p.m.; Lady A, 2 p.m.; Vanessa Collier, 4 p.m.; Eric Gales, 6 p.m.; Dumpstaphunk, 8 p.m.; JJ Grey and Mofro, 10 p.m., and the Methow Juke Joint All Stars in the big top beer garden, 11:30 p.m. to closing.
Sunday’s lineup includes Lady A’s Gospel Hours featuring Josephine Howell, 11 a.m.; Zach Person, 12:30 p.m.; Curley Taylor and Zydeco, 2 p.m.; Outer Orbit, 3:30 p.m.; Charlie Musselwhite, 5:15 p.m.; Too Slim and the Taildraggers, 7 p.m., and the Methow Juke Joint All Stars in the beer garden, 9 p.m. to closing.
