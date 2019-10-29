WINTHROP - A new library is in the offing for Winthrop, thanks to funding from the state.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said groundbreaking is scheduled for 2020.
“The Friends of the Winthrop Library (FOWL) has done a fabulous job sharing its vision for a new library,” Hawkins said. “FOWL’s outreach to the Legislature and throughout the Methow Valley has created an impressive opportunity for this community.”
The library is anticipated to cost around $5 million and has received a state capital budget grant of $2 million.
“Led by the good work of Rep. (Mike) Steele and supported by our 12th District legislators and others, this important state matching grant provides a partnership with library organizers who are still actively raising funds, said Hawkins. “The existing library in Winthrop is significantly undersized compared to the community served.
“The new library, set to break ground next year, will provide modernized space for the benefit of Winthrop residents and the broader Methow Valley community.”
Among other 12th District projects included in the 2019-21 capital budget are the Twisp Civic Building and a variety of recreation and park facility improvements, Hawkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.