WENATCHEE – Jennifer Witherbee is leaving the executive director position at the Washington Apple Education Foundation after 20 years.
“WAEF is in a great place with loyal donor support, a strong staff, involved industry leaders on the board of directors and a proven track record,” she said. “I am truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to be part of WAEF for 20 years and couldn’t feel more proud of the impact we’ve had on thousands of students.
“The timing feels right to step away and allow others to contribute their ideas and energy.”
Witherbee will stay on through the end of March to assist the board of directors with the search for a new executive director and ensure a smooth transition.
WAEF is the charity of Washington’s tree fruit industry. It was founded in 1994 and is best known for its scholarship program that assists hundreds of students annually with scholarship awards in excess of $1 million.
“The goal of WAEF is for our students to graduate in four or fewer years with the professional network to successfully land their first career job,” shared Witherbee.
To that end, the foundation provides year-round outreach to students through professional development, career exploration and mentoring. Most WAEF scholarship recipients are first-generation college students.
During Witherbee’s tenure, scholarships granted grew from just under $100,000 to over $1 million awarded annually.
Witherbee has an master’s in business administration from Washington State University and an undergraduate degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Eastern Oregon University. She is originally from Chelan; She and her husband, Jay, live in Wenatchee and plan to stay in the area, said the foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.