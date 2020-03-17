WENATCHEE - Witnesses and evidence are still being sought in relation to an officer-involved, fatal shooting March 3 in downtown Riverside.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating the incident at the request of Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. Two sheriff’s deputies and an Omak Police Department detective were involved.
The shooting, in which Ryan Eugene Bass, 39, Malott, was shot and later died, occurred about 11:30 a.m. on the city’s Main Street.
Investigators have reviewed all available video footage, said a March 17 announcement.
“We are seeking to interview four potential witnesses that were seen in the video,” said Wenatchee Police Department Sgt. Nathan Hahn. “There were three subjects, two female and one male, associated with a Subaru parked near the gas pumps at the time of the shooting.
“Also there was another male witness associated with a Jeep SUV who was seen leaving the store at the time of the shooting. He was initially contacted by involved officers but not identified.”
Additional witnesses or those who may have images or videos and who have not been contacted by a unit investigator are asked to call Hahn at 509-888-4251.
Bass, who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants, allegedly shot several rounds toward officers from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Omak Police Department as they were trying to arrest him. The officers returned fire, Hahn said.
Officers performed CPR until being relieved by LifeLine Ambulance. Bass was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, where he died, said Hahn.
None of the officers was injured.
The two deputies and Omak detective have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team made up of the Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties’ sheriff’s offices; East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police departments, and Washington State Patrol The patrol is the lead agency for the incident; the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is sitting out.
