OLYMPIA – The state Department of Agriculture has awarded several grants for non-lethal wolf deterrence projects.
The money is part of a $952,000 legislative appropriation for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
The Ferry and Stevens counties sheriff’s offices will receive $184,000 jointly to address wolf deterrence activities. Another $294,400 is directed to the Northeast Washington Wolf-Cattle Collaborative for its wolf deterrence work, said the department.
In a previously announced grant, Cattle Producers of Washington will get $397,000 from the 2021 northeast Washington wolf-livestock management grant for its wolf deterrence project. It will use conflict specialists to address wolf issues in Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille and Okanogan counties.
Eight percent of the funds provided by the Legislature was intended to cover the department’s cost of administering the grants, which involves ensuring that projects selected to receive funding are in compliance with state law and regulations.
