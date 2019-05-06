OMAK – An Omak woman was arrested last week on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, after allegedly biting another woman on Main Street.
Sarah Ohmer was arrested and taken to the Okanogan County Jail, where she remained as of May 3. She is accused of biting Misty Waugh during a disagreement over a dog.
Police were called about 11 a.m. to the sidewalk outside Main Street Market, 1 N. Main St., for an assault report.
According to a report by Sgt. Darren Duncan, Waugh was helping Code Enforcement Officer Gary Lewis catch a stray dog. The dog apparently went past the market and Waugh grabbed it in front of the store next door.
Waugh allegedly asked Ohmer, who was nearby, if the dog were hers. Ohmer allegedly said no, then said it was. She allegedly grabbed for the dog and bit Waugh on the left arm.
“Misty said they went to the ground as she was being attacked by Sarah,” said Duncan’s report. “Misty said there was no leash on the dog at that point.”
Ohmer then allegedly attacked Waugh’s daughter, Tasheena Ruiz.
According to the report, Ruiz told Duncan she hit Waugh in an attempt to get Ohmer off Waugh, but then Waugh began hitting her – Ruiz – with a black leash.
Duncan said he talked with Main Street Market owner Valerie McCoy, who said she heard noise and saw the end of the fight. She also has an anti-harassment/protection order against Ohmer saying Ohmer is not to go near the store.
Ohmer was located later on Asotin Street and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and violation of a protection order.
She alleged someone stole her dog and she was getting it back, and that the dog had bitten Waugh, Duncan’s report said.
