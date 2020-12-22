OKANOGAN – An Okanogan woman was arrested Dec. 17 for allegedly selling drugs from a window at her home near Okanogan Middle School.
Cheyenne Lezard, 25, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine within a school zone.
During a preliminary hearing Dec. 18 in Okanogan County Superior Court, Lezard was released on her personal recognizance and ordered to maintain her residence on Queen Street. The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent her, and arraignment was set for Jan. 4, 2021.
The arrest culminates a four-month-long investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics, said North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force Supervisor Josh Petker. During the investigation, detectives allegedly made multiple controlled buys from a window of the home.
On Dec. 17, the task force, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Omak Police Department, Colville Tribal Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol executed a narcotics search warrant at the home on Queen Street.
“Care was taken during the execution of the search warrant to not impede with the operations of the Okanogan School District,” said a task force announcement.
During the course of the search, law enforcement members allegedly located narcotics paraphernalia and several items believed to have been stolen. Detectives are continuing to investigate several local burglaries that may be linked to items located inside the residence.
