OKANOGAN – A Omak woman was charged May 6 in Okanogan County Superior Court with killing another woman by controlled substance.
Diana Lynn Allen, who will turn 57 tomorrow, May 13, is accused of controlled substances homicide in the death of Elizabeth M. Goodwin, 65, and delivery of a controlled substance-fentanyl.
A report by Omak Police Detective Brien Bowling accompanied the charging document as a declaration of probable cause.
Bowling wrote that he and LifeLine Ambulance responded March 10 to a home on Aspen Avenue for a possible cardiac arrest.
He contacted Elizabeth Goodwin’s husband, James Goodwin, who said his wife had been angry because she hadn’t received the usual number of pills from another person identified as “Mickey,” the report said. James Goodwin allegedly told Bowling he had found his wife on her hands and knees outside, helped her into the house and gave her a pillow and then left her on the living room floor, where she had fallen.
The next morning, March 10, he found her on the floor in the same position. He went to a neighbor’s house for help. The neighbor called 911.
Bowling wrote that Mickey, who lived across the street, was a sort of caregiver to the Goodwins, and that Elizabeth Goodwin purchased three under-the-table pills at a time from Mickey for $10 a pill.
An autopsy was done and on April 7, Bowling was contacted by Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez with results, Bowling’s report said. The cause of death was listed as “acute combined fentanyl and alprazolam intoxication.”
“Based on my training and experience as a police officer, I know fentanyl to be a very strong synthetic narcotic,” Bowling wrote. “Fentanyl is 80-200 times more powerful than morphine and can have sudden onset of action.”
A warrant was received for Elizabeth Goodwin’s phone, which had been placed in evidence March 10. Information extracted from the phone indicated the phone number associated with Mickey on text messages actually belongs to Allen, and that Allen allegedly had been delivering pills to Elizabeth Goodwin since Oct. 29, 2020, according to Bowling’s report.
Allen was detained May 4, read her rights and spoke to Bowling, the report said. She was arrested.
A May 17 arraignment for Allen was set during a May 5 preliminary appearance before Judge Henry A. Rawson. Allen was released from jail on her personal recognizance May 7. She was ordered to live in Inchelium with her daughter.
According to the charging document, both crimes carry maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and/or fines of up to $20,000, plus restitution and assessments. Previous convictions for either would double the penalties.
Conviction on the homicide charge would count as a “most serious offense” under the state’s three strikes law.
