OMAK – A local woman was hospitalized May 20 after jumping off the Central Avenue bridge.
Omak Police Officer Shane Shaefer responded to the bridge a little after 9 p.m. after being told by Okanogan County dispatch that a woman had threatened to jump off the bridge. When he arrived, a man ran up to him and told him a woman had jumped off the bridge into the Okanogan River.
Shaefer, in his report, wrote that he ran to the area and saw the woman lying with half her body in the river and the other half in the sand along the bank. She apparently heard the officer coming and slid back into the water and became submerged.
Shaefer jumped into the runoff-swollen river, located the woman and pulled her out of the water.
The woman “tried to slide back into the river two more times but she was prevented from getting back into the water,” Shaefer wrote.
LifeLine Ambulance arrived and took her to Mid-Valley Hospital. En route, she allegedly tried to choke herself with a seatbelt, the report said.
She may have suffered a broken foot and other minor injuries, the officer wrote.
Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare, Omak, was notified of the situation by the hospital, Shaefer wrote.
Omak Officer James Murray, sheriff’s deputies Eric Orr and Jodie Barcus, and Colville Tribal Police also responded.
About a half-hour before the woman went into the river, Shaefer was dispatched to the area of Omak Avenue and Dayton Street for a person lying in the road. He contacted the woman, who apparently was intoxicated but willingly left the area, said his report.
An outstanding arrest warrant was found for the woman, but the jail declined to take her because of coronavirus-related booking restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.