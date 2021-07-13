OMAK – An Okanogan woman was injured July 7 when her vehicle collided with an Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on Main Street near the post office.
The Washington State Patrol, which investigated the collision, said Deborah K. Moore, 65, was southbound on Main Street near Second Avenue when she slowed.
Deputy Eric M. Orr, 30, Okanogan, who was following Moore, was distracted and rear-ended Moore’s SUV, the patrol report said.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Moore was injured and was taken by ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, the patrol said. Orr was not injured.
Moore’s vehicle was drivable. The sheriff’s office SUV was towed from the scene.
The patrol attributed the accident to distracted driving.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said he was awaiting the patrol’s investigation report.
“After we receive that would be the time we will assign it for an internal investigation to make a determination if discipline is warranted,” he said. “We are also still awaiting the estimates for the vehicle damage.”
Trooper John Bryant, spokesman for the agency’s District 6, said the investigation report is done.
