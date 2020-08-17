PATEROS – A Spanaway woman was injured Aug. 15 when her motorcycle crashed on Highway 153 about four miles north of Pateros.
Mona L. Heringpietz, 67, was northbound at 3:47 p.m. and set up improperly on a curve, crossed the centerline and came to rest in the southbound lane, said the Washington State Patrol.
She was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee. Heringpietz was wearing a helmet.
The motorcycle was destroyed.
The highway was closed in both directions, with alternating traffic controlled by flaggers, until about 7:40 p.m.
