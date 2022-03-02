OKANOGAN – An Omak woman pleaded guilty Feb. 8 in Okanogan County Superior Court to delivery of a controlled substance-fentanyl in the wake of drug-related death of a neighbor.
Diana Lynn Allen, 57, was sentenced to 12 months plus one day in prison.
A charge of controlled substances homicide in the March 9, 2021, death of Elizabeth M. Goodwin, 65, was dismissed.
The court found that Allen has a chemical dependency that contributed to the offense. She was ordered to pay financial obligations of $600. No restitution was sought by Goodwin’s husband, according to court records.
A report by Omak Police Detective Brien Bowling accompanied the May 6, 2021, charging document as a declaration of probable cause.
Bowling wrote that he and LifeLine Ambulance responded March 10, 2021, to a home on Aspen Avenue for a possible cardiac arrest.
He contacted Elizabeth Goodwin’s husband, James Goodwin, who said his wife had been angry because she hadn’t received the usual number of pills from another person identified as “Mickey,” the report said. James Goodwin allegedly told Bowling he had found his wife on her hands and knees outside, helped her into the house and gave her a pillow and then left her on the living room floor, where she had fallen.
The next morning, March 10, he found her on the floor in the same position. He went to a neighbor’s house for help. The neighbor called 911.
Bowling wrote that Mickey, who lived across the street, was a sort of caregiver to the Goodwins, and that Elizabeth Goodwin purchased three under-the-table pills at a time from Mickey – later identified as Allen - for $10 a pill.
An autopsy was done and on April 7, Bowling was contacted by Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez with results, Bowling’s report said. The cause of death was listed as “acute combined fentanyl and alprazolam intoxication.”
“Based on my training and experience as a police officer, I know fentanyl to be a very strong synthetic narcotic,” Bowling wrote. “Fentanyl is 80-200 times more powerful than morphine and can have sudden onset of action.”
A warrant was received for Elizabeth Goodwin’s phone, which had been placed in evidence March 10. Information extracted from the phone indicated the phone number associated with Mickey on text messages actually belonged to Allen, and that Allen allegedly had been delivering pills to Elizabeth Goodwin since Oct. 29, 2020, according to Bowling’s report.
Allen was detained May 4, read her rights and spoke to Bowling, the report said. She was arrested.
