OLYMPIA – Today, Aug. 26, marks the 100th anniversary of certification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote nationwide.
In Washington, women had been able to vote since 1910.
The national amendment was initially introduced to Congress in 1878, but several attempts to pass a women’s suffrage amendment failed until passing the House of Representatives on May 21, 1919, and the Senate on June 4, 1919. It was submitted to the states for ratification.
On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee was the last of the necessary 36 states to ratify the amendment, which was certified Aug. 26, 1920.
Before independence from England was declared in 1776, women had the right to vote in several colonies that would become part of the United States. By 1807, every state constitution denied even limited suffrage.
By the late 19th century, new states and territories – particularly in the West – began to grant women the right to vote. All states that were successful in securing full voting rights for women before 1920 were located in the West.
Washington was the 35th state to ratify the 19th Amendment on March 22, 1920.
The state allegedly was holding out to have the honor of being the last state to ratify, but a female legislator brought the matter to the floor and ratification was unanimously approved in both houses of the Legislature, according to Doris Weatherford in “A History of the American Suffragist Movement.”
Early in the Washington Territory’s history, women did not have the right to vote. In 1854, Washington nearly became the first state to grant women's suffrage, but the proposal was defeated by a single vote, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.
In an attempt to crush the woman's suffrage movement, the Territorial Legislature soon after mandated that “no female shall have the right of ballot or vote.”
In 1871, Susan B. Anthony and Abigail Scott Duniway led a crusade through the Washington and Oregon territories, and helped to form the Washington Woman Suffrage Association. Because of the group’s constant protesting and pushing, full voting rights were given to women in 1883 by a bill that passed through the Territorial Legislature, according to the secretary of state.
In 1887, the Territorial Supreme Court overturned that law.
Another was passed in 1888, but was also overturned because women voters were making sales of liquor more difficult with their votes, and the state’s liquor lobby had fought hard to remove their voting rights, according to the secretary of state.
“In light of this opposition, some activists chose to emphasize the contributions of women workers to the community and finally, in 1910, the Washington state Constitution was permanently amended to grant women the right to vote,” said the Secretary of State’s Office.
