OMAK - In recognition of Women’s History Month in March, the Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College at Omak will host a Zoom panel based on the Living Voices film “Hear My Voice.”
The event is from 1-2 p.m. March 4.
Registration is required at https://wvc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MxnLrcDuQsinh1jMTmbyjQ.
Registered participants will receive a link to watch the film on Vimeo in advance of the panel discussion, and will then receive a separate link to join the Zoom discussion.
The panel discussion will focus on the women’s suffrage movement. Panel members are faculty members Joara Minharo, political science, and Shannon Rodman, history, and State Board of Community and Technical Colleges Deputy Executive Director of Education Carli Shiffner.
ASWVCO President Belinda Raub-Brown will moderate. The one-hour panel will discuss the film and the leadership women display in history, politics and civic engagement.
“Hear My Voice” explores the fight for women’s right to vote in the United States, a 72-year struggle and whose methods of non-violent protest predated many of the more well-known movements of the 20th century.
