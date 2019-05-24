TWISP – A woodstove buyback event is planned June 5-6 in Okanogan and Twisp.
Events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 at the Twisp Transfer Station, 12 Twisp Airport Road, and the same hours June 6 at the Okanogan County Central Landfill, 241 B&O North Road.
The Department of Ecology central regional office will off a $250 reward for each old, working woodstove that’s turned in. Only home heating stoves will be accepted.
“We know that using woodstoves can be a cost-effective heating source,” said Joye Redfield-Wilder of the state Department of Ecology in Yakima. “At the same time, old woodstove models aren’t protective and put out a great deal of smoke that settles into valleys in the winter time, due to weather patterns, sticking around a exposing people to smoke and fine particles.”
Stoves turned in for the buyback must be in working order and free of fire brick, ash and debris. They must pass inspection on site; people with qualifying stoves will receive a $250 check in about three weeks.
Those turning in stoves must be age 18 or older and show proof of Okanogan County residency. There’s a limit of two stove rewards per customer.
The program is funded by a $2 million legislative allocation for 2017-19 to protect air quality by funding buyback and swap programs, said Joye Redfield-Wilder, department spokeswoman in Yakima.
“The funding was awarded through a competitive grant process to either local clean air agencies or, in areas where Ecology serves as the local clean air agency, such as Okanogan County, Ecology’s regional office,” she said.
Okanogan County “has been identified as an area at risk of not meeting federal clean air standards,” said Redfield-Wilder. “Fine particulate from all sources, including home heating, presents a significant health risk for citizens in the area and this is part of Ecology’s effort to help.”
The goal is to have people turn in non-certified stoves and put the money toward new, more efficient, certified stoves or other heat sources.
“We know that fine particles from smoke and motor vehicle emissions get imbedded in our lungs and cause health issues, particularly for the elderly, children and those with respiratory or heart conditions,” said Redfield-Wilder.
Residents in north central Washington are increasingly exposed to smoke year-round because of wildfires, spring and fall outdoor burning or prescribed burning, and winter air inversions.
“This has led to worsening air quality,” she said. “Helping to improve air quality in the winter is one step we can take. Other steps are to reduce outdoor burning, choosing to chip or compost or remove debris without burning it for fire safety as well.”
Prescribed burns and other permitted burning should be conducted only on specific burn days when ventilation is good. The department maintains a hotline for permitted burns and the state Department of Natural Resources manages when forest health fires may be allowed, based on conditions.
“But these are likely to increase,” Redfield-Wilder said. “So we want people to be aware of conditions, maybe get the chance to improve their wood burning and have an incentive to turn in their old woodstoves.”
More information is available at 509-575-2490 or AgBurnTeamCRO@ecy.wa.gov.
