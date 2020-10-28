OKANOGAN – Work to revamp the Little Beef Barn at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds is continuing by Whitney Wilson, fair queen.
Wilson told the Fair Advisory Committee during its Oct. 12 meeting that the building was repainted, with Valley Lumber, Okanogan, donating the paint. A new sign is up and Okanogan Valley Concrete, Okanogan, donated toward a new 10- by 20-foot wash rack.
Dirt will be moved to prevent flooding.
At Wilson’s request, the committee agreed to use money left in her 2020 budget to purchase a float and chaps that would be passed on from queen to queen in the future.
The float will cost is $550 and chaps would be approximately $1,200. There is $1,800 left in the 2020 budget.
In other business, the board:
-Heard fairgrounds manager Naomie Peasley report that maintenance requests were received from the horse, and rabbit and poultry barns. The committee agreed the horse barn needs new paint and locks. A work party will be scheduled to help with updates to the barn.
-Elected officers for the coming year. They include Mike Edgerton, chairman; Wanda McFarland, vice chairwoman; Bonny Theis, treasurer, and Carol Sivak, secretary.
-Heard an entertainment committee report. A concert is being discussed for Thursday night of next year’s fair. Go-cart racing or other entertainment was discussed for the Agriplex, with vendors moving to other areas of the grounds.
-Learned the fair and fairgrounds may beg credit card capabilities soon.
-Decided to offer $5 admission for Sunday of the fair. In 2019, the fair had 407 admission tickets sold on Sunday.
-Discussed advertising and using social networks more. Billboards also were discussed.
-Talked about coming up with a theme for next year’s fair, along with premium book changes.
The next Fair Advisory Committee meeting is at 5 p.m. Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.