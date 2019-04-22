RIVERSIDE – A free workshop on fire prevention and forest health is planned May 31 in the Tunk Valley area.
The exact location has not yet been finalized, said Andy Perleberg of the Washington State University Extension forestry program.
Landowners can learn about improving forest health and reducing wildfire hazards. The event serves as a tools and equipment demonstration day.
Information about the program says most forests in the Inland Northwest are overcrowded and in jeopardy from tree-killing bark beetles and wildfire. Thinning can help by relocating limited light, water and nutrients to the remaining trees, thus freeing them to grow with more sunlight, soil moisture and nutrients they need to thrive.
Grasses develop and wildlife is attracted, according to WSU.
Thinning also can help landowners protect against wildfire by reducing fuel.
Registration information is available from Perleberg, 509-667-6540 or andyp@wsu.edu.
