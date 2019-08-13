OKANOGAN – A Pateros man was found guilty Aug. 8 of attempting to kill Brewster businessman Cass Gebbers nearly three years ago.
Mark Reynolds Worth, 48, was charged Sept. 12, 2016, of attempting to kill Gebbers.
Worth was convicted of attempted murder with a firearms enhancement, said Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma. Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Stevens prosecuted the case.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Thirteen jurors were selected, a common practice for a criminal trial. One normally is excused before deliberations. Noma said the extra juror was needed because another juror was excused after the trial started.
Gebbers’ testimony about Worth pulling his vehicle up next to Gebbers’ moving truck on Brewster Flat was emotional, Noma said.
He said he appreciates Stevens’ hard work on the case, especially since it was an older case. Neither Stevens nor Noma was with the prosecutor’s office when Worth was charged.
Worth was accused of driving up next to a pickup truck being driven by John William Cascade “Cass” Gebbers and firing into the truck on Sept. 7, 2016.
Gebbers, who was talking to his son on his cellphone, told the sheriff’s office he was driving on Old Highway 97 north of Brewster when a vehicle pulled up beside him. He looked over and saw the driver roll down his passenger side window and fire a gun at Gebbers’ truck, then-Sheriff Frank Rogers said at the time.
Gebbers suffered cuts from broken grass from his driver side window, but was not hit by the bullets, according to Rogers. One bullet allegedly went through the window and struck Gebbers’ headrest – just inches from his head – and another lodged in the door pillar.
Rogers said Gebbers turned around and headed back to Brewster to report the shooting.
Gebbers identified Worth as the shooter. Gebbers told authorities his family had dealt with strange run-ins with Worth in the past, but nothing that required law enforcement, Rogers said.
Worth was arrested in Wenatchee and booked Sept. 8, 2016, into the Okanogan County Jail.
