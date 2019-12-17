OLYMPIA - A phone number associated with the Washington State Patrol was used last week in a “spoofing” scam associated with fraudulent bomb threats.
The fraudulent bomb threats were made with voicemail instructions for the recipient to go to a suspicious website in an apparent scam attempt, said the patrol.
Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state received calls from people about the message.
There is no indication the calls reflect any actual threat but in abundance of caution, the patrol advises anyone who receives a threatening call of any sort to contact law enforcement by calling 911 to report the threat and any caller ID information.
“Spoofing” or “number hijacking” occurs when a caller masquerades as someone else by forging the number that appears on caller ID devices. The target of the illegal procedure might respond to the call or give it undue credibility because of the trusted name or number displayed or the message delivered, the patrol said.
In the patrol case, the 16-second voicemail instructs the recipient to go to a specific website to ensure personal safety.
Law enforcement and consumer protection advocates advise anyone who receives suspicious and unscheduled communications either by phone, text or email to avoid logging on to suggested websites, calling unknown numbers or providing personal information at the prompting of strangers.
The tone, substance and fraudulent use of a patrol number as its apparent origin on the call is designed to confuse or frighten the unsuspecting and vulnerable, the patrol said.
The case is being investigated by the patrol.
