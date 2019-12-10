WENATCHEE - Layoffs are coming to Wenatchee Valley College, which expects a $1 million projected deficit because of low enrollment this fall.
A total of 20 employees are being laid off, effective Jan. 31. Of those being laid off, 12 are classified union employees and eight are exempt, non-union employees. No faculty positions are affected.
“Right now, the college is faced with many difficult decisions in order to be fiscally responsible and ensure (its) success and longevity,” said WVC President Jim Richardson. “Among those difficult decisions was the one to lay off college employees.
“I understand this a painful time for our campus, and in no way do these layoffs reflect the quality and dedication of the employees who are affected.”
Layoffs are necessary after it became apparent that the $1 million projected deficit could not be addressed with furlough (leave without pay) days.
College officials said 86 percent of the college’s 2019-20 operating budget is personnel costs. Exempt employees are already taking 10 furlough days before July 2020. Classified employees will take furlough days as well, following union negotiations last week with college administrators.
Details are being finalized and will be announced soon. While it is uncertain whether faculty will take furlough days, they continue to work together with administrators and are considering other ways to help the college budget. Another meeting with the faculty budget review task force was planned earlier this week.
In addition to layoffs and furlough days, no vacant positions will be filled without approval, which will lead to a significant decrease in new hiring, said officials.
Richardson continues to meet with WVC trustees, his cabinet and all employees to identify solutions for closing the budget gap.
Basic college operations, classes, academic programs and student support services will continue to operate normally.
“We are doing everything in our power to ensure our students continue to be successful,” Richardson said. “While many changes are coming, we are confident that WVC will continue its 80-year legacy of serving students and communities.”
In November, the college announced enrollment is down 2.1 percent for fall quarter, continuing a 10-year trend of declining enrollments.
Significant factors for the enrollment decline include low unemployment and smaller incoming high school classes, the college said. Since 2010, enrollment in career and technical programs has declined 30 percent.
“Due to continued low unemployment rates, more people are choosing work over coming to college,” Richardson said.
Smaller high school class sizes directly impacted Running Start. This is the first year since 1993, when the program began at WVC, that fewer students enrolled.
Currently, 6,289 students are projected to enroll in academic, work force and other programs this academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.