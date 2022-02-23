WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College is canceling $353,131 in student tuition debt accumulated during the pandemic.
WVC is using institutional higher education emergency relief funds to cancel student debt for 556 students who attended classes from spring quarter 2020 through summer quarter 2021. All of the students have unpaid tuition or fees at WVC.
The average amount of canceled tuition debt is $635.
WVC said the U.S. Department of Education encouraged institutions to use their HEERF funds to cancel student debt to support students facing challenges because of the pandemic. WVC is one of a growing number of community colleges in Washington state using HEERF funds for student debt.
WVC also has distributed more than $3 million in emergency relief grants using CARES, CRRSA and ARP federal funding.
