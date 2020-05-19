WENATCHEE - CARES Act funding of $1.2 million for students at Wenatchee Valley College has been depleted in a little more than two weeks.
WVC applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding opened April 24.
Within three days, more than 400 applications were submitted. As of May 11, nearly 930 applications had been submitted and 480 had been processed, said college officials.
The average award is $1,387
Applications submitted before May 11 are still being processed.
It may take up to two weeks to receive funding. Students with questions about CARES Act funding or pending applications can contact caresfund@wvc.edu.
Student CARES Act funding provides direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
“The sheer volume of applications we’ve seen in just two weeks speaks to the need for this assistance,” said Vice President of Student Services Chio Flores. “Our students have been widely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we consider it our responsibility to help them in whatever way we can.”
While CARES Act funding is depleted, WVC continues to offer emergency support and resources in other areas, including counseling, referrals to community resources and curbside pickup for supplies from food banks on both campuses.
Those who are in need should contact WVC counselors Bertha Sanchez, bsanchez@wvc.edu, and Ryan Poortinga, rpoortinga@wvc.edu.
The college will receive an additional $1.2 million in CARES Act funding to support college operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, said college officials.
