WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College will continue to offer the majority of classes online for winter and spring quarters because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classes will be offered in winter and spring in the same ways they are currently being offered: All lecture classes will be online, and a small number of approved, hands-on classes will meet in person following strict health and safety protocols, said a college announcement.
Until the college receives further guidance from local health districts or the governor’s office, both WVC campuses will remain closed to the public and to any students not attending limited in-person classes.
Those who are on campus or are visiting campus are asked to wear a mask or face covering, practice good hygiene and social distancing, and to stay home if sick. The residence hall will remain open to residents in a limited capacity, but social distancing has been implemented.
WVC offers a variety of resources for students at its website, wvc.edu:
-Apply online – Students wanting to take classes this winter can apply and register by Monday, Dec. 21.
-Online resources – Find resources for online learning or contact information for key student resources.
-STEPP – The Student Tuition Easy Payment Plan lets students pay tuition using a flexible payment schedule.
-Online readiness orientation – A free, self-guided orientation on how to use online learning tools and succeed.
-Virtual assistance – Get live help from staff in educational planning, financial aid, registration and admission, counseling, information technology and more.
-Live chat – get help with simple questions quickly using the live chat feature on our website (wvc.edu).
-COVID response.
