WENATCHEE – The deadline for new student tuition and registration at Wenatchee Valley College has been extended to Sept. 18.
It had been Sept. 4.
The extension is to accommodate students who may not have registered yet because of complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Running Start application deadline remains today, Sept. 9.
WVC is offering the majority of its classes remotely this fall. All lecture classes will be online, and a small number of approved hands-on classes will meet in person following strict health and safety protocols.
“We want to be flexible,” said President Jim Richardson. “We understand that in addition to enrolling in classes, many potential students are also juggling child care, home schooling or work. We are trying to provide as many resources as possible to help new students succeed, despite these unusual circumstances.”
The college offers several resources for new students:
-Online resources – Information on online learning and information for key student resources is at wvc.edu/Online.
-STEPP – The student tuition easy payment plan lets students pay tuition using a flexible payment schedule. Information is at wvc.edu/PaymentPlan.
-New student orientation – Until Sept. 11, students can meet classmates, learn about campus resources, financial aid and successful study habits at wvc.edu/Orientation.
-Financial aid – There is still time to complete the FAFSA, WASFA and WVC scholarship applications at wvc.edu/FinancialAid.
-Online readiness orientation – A free, self-guided orientation on how to use online learning tools and succeed in online classes is at wvc.edu/Distance.
-Virtual assistance – Students can get live help from staff in educational planning, financial aid, registration and admission, counseling, IT and more at wvc.edu/VA.
-Live chat – Help is offered for simple questions using the live chat feature at wvc.edu.
Students can apply to WVC by visiting wvc.edu/GetStarted. Course registration is at wvc.edu/Courses. Tuition payments can be made at wvc.edu/Pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.