WENATCHEE – Faculty members at Wenatchee Valley College are calling for removal of President Jim Richardson because of the way he’s addressing the institution’s budget crisis.
The Wenatchee Valley College Association of Higher Education faculty union called for his removal during the Jan. 15 trustee’ meeting. The request was made by full-time, tenured faculty and their union president following a no confidence vote.
In addition to a statement, the four-person board also received an 11-page report by the faculty union outlining reasons for seeking Richardson’s removal.
Board Chairwoman Phyllis Gleasman thanked the faculty for their time and said the board would consider the information. Trustees are responsible for hiring, setting the president’s salary, retaining and removing the college president.
In December, the college announced 20 employees would be laid off, effective Jan. 31, because of a projected $1 million budget deficit. Declining enrollment was blamed.
Of those being laid off, 12 are classified union employees and eight are exempt, non-union employees. No faculty positions are affected.
In higher education, no-confidence votes usually are symbolic and have no legal or contractual power, according to a WVC announcement. They are used as a meaningful way of expressing dissatisfaction with a president or leader at a college.
A majority of full-time, tenured faculty at WVC voted that they had no confidence in the president. Part-time and adjunct instructors did not vote.
“We, the faculty, do not accept President Richardson’s explanation for the current budget crisis,” said union president Patrick Tracy. “The fall 2019 downturn in student enrollment only pushed the college over the edge after years of poor fiscal management. The employees and students deserve better leadership than what we have seen under Jim Richardson.”
“I take the concerns of the faculty very seriously and am disheartened by their vote,” said Richardson. “I understand that the budget deficit has raised many questions and concerns from the college community and the public and I will continue addressing those to the best of my ability.
“However, student success was and remains my top priority when making any decisions for WVC.”
Trustees will meet this week to discuss the faculty union’s report.
Richardson, who received the report for the first time at the board meeting Jan. 15, said he is reading it carefully and will formulate a thoughtful response.
The college created a public Budget FAQ site, wvc.edu/Budget, to address common questions and confusion about the projected budget deficit. The page is updated regularly to reflect new developments and questions.
