WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College will receive a $95,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture as part of the new National Science Foundation AgAID Institute.
The five-year grant will fund multiple projects at WVC and in the community, including:
-Computing resources for WVC agriculture and engineering students.
-Information technology-driven crop management system installations at local agricultural locations and high schools.
-Support for undergraduate research internships, capstone projects, help facilitating a mentored pathway from community colleges to graduate programs
“These new tools put our students at the forefront of innovation in the agricultural industry,” said Sai Ramaswamy, WVC engineering technology faculty. “We are preparing these future agriculture and engineering technologists with hands-on experience in modern information technologies that employ artificial intelligence so they can better tackle farming challenges and move their communities forward.”
The funding falls under a new $20 million federal grant that is funding the AgAID Institute. It is one of 11 launched by the National Science Foundation and one of two two funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture in 2021.
The institute will be led by Washington State University and includes Oregon State University; University of California Merced, University of Virginia, Carnegie Mellon University, Heritage University, Wenatchee Valley College and Kansas State University.
