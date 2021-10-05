OLYMPIA — Wenatchee Valley College is getting $250,000 from the state Board for Community and Technical Colleges for the mental health counseling and services pilot program.
It is one of four colleges getting grants as part of a program passed by the state Legislature in 2021. Other grant recipients are Grays Harbor College, Lake Washington Institute of Technology and North Seattle College.
“Students face significant mental health challenges, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, that affect their ability to focus on school, work, family and themselves,” said Joe Holliday, the state board’s director of student services.
The colleges will expand on-campus mental health counseling and services using at least one strategy identified by the Task Force on Community and Technical College Counselors.
