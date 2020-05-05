WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College commencement ceremonies for both campuses will take place online.
College leadership, in partnership with the student senate, decided that an in-person 2020 graduation will not be held because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This decision wasn’t easy, but it comes from a place of concern for the safety of our students, their families and the community at large,” said Erin Tofte, associate dean of campus life, equity and inclusion, in an email to students. “We are so proud of all of your hard work and perseverance, and we intend to celebrate it.”
Virtual graduation ceremonies are planned for both the Wenatchee and Omak campuses using Zoom, and will feature students, speakers from around the college, and photos and videos celebrating the accomplishments of WVC students.
No date was announced.
Students had to submit applications for graduation to the registration office by May 1 to ensures that their diploma is created and that their name appears in the graduation program. Students who are graduating in 2020 are also invited to walk in the in-person ceremony in 2021.
The associate degree nursing pinning ceremonies for both campuses also will take place virtually, with no in-person gatherings planned.
WVC classes will remain online until the end of spring quarter.
College leadership has not yet made a decision to move summer or fall quarters online. If action is taken to move classes online after spring quarter, students and the community will be notified, said college officials.
Until the college receives further guidance from the governor’s office, both WVC campuses will remain closed to students and the public, and employees currently working from home will continue to do so. The process of reopening campus is expected to be gradual, and will happen in accordance with the governor’s directives.
Those who are on campus or are visiting campus are being asked to practice good hygiene, social distancing and to stay home if sick. The Wenatchee campus residence hall will remain open to residents, but social distancing is being implemented.
