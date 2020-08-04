WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College will host six virtual open house sessions for new students or those considering enrolling at the college.
Each session will go over basic steps for getting started at WVC and will feature a special presenter. Sessions are free and open to all.
Each event runs from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom videoconferencing:
-Aug. 5 - Work force grants and worker re-training opportunities.
-Aug. 12 - Running Start and College in the High School.
-Aug. 13 – WVC professional technical programs, including allied health, early childhood education, automotive and machining technology.
-Aug. 19 - Student support programs.
-Aug. 26 - General information.
Those interested should use the link for the date they would like to attend, found at https://www.wvc.edu/students/student-programs/online-open-house.html. Each session has a unique meeting ID.
