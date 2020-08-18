WENATCHEE - All Wenatchee Valley College lecture classes this fall will be offered remotely and both campuses – Wenatchee and Omak - remain closed to the public because of COVID-19.
The decision came because COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the college’s tri-county service district of Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. Many other Washington colleges also are offering the majority of their classes online.
“It’s not an easy decision, but the safety and well-being of our students and employees remains our top priority,” said WVC President Jim Richardson. “We will offer some hands-on classes in person following all the necessary precautions, but we felt it was safest to offer whichever classes we could remotely.”
The new student registration deadline for fall quarter is Friday, Sept. 4. While all lecture classes will be online, a small number of classes that require hands-on instruction will meet face to face, said college officials.
Students in those classes will be required to use appropriate personal protection equipment, social distancing, cleaning guidelines and personal hygiene. Students are encouraged to register for the classes they need now to reserve a spots.
WVC officials are updating course listings online for accuracy. Students are encouraged to check regularly on the college website, www.wvc.edu/lineschedule.
Classes that have “ZOO” or “ARR” listed in the “location” column will be offered remotely. If a time and date is listed for a course, students should plan to be available during those times for remote learning, said officials.
More information is in the “notes” column.
Questions should be directed to the instruction office at instruct@wvc.edu or 509-682-6600, said officials.
Most WVC classes already use Canvas, an online learning management system used at colleges and universities around the state. Canvas will allow instructors to assign and grade assignments, quizzes and tests.
WVC also uses Zoom videoconferencing for virtual lectures, presentations and other meetings.
Other services are available online. More information is at www.wvc.edu/online.
