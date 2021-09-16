WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College was set to celebrate the construction and naming of the new Wells Hall replacement yesterday, Sept. 14.
A ceremony and building blessing were planned to feature remarks by WVC President Jim Richardson, the family of Gloria Atkins, Rep. Mike Steele, the Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College (ASWVC) president, tribal representatives and others.
The new building will be named “Mish ee twie” in honor of higher education advocate, respected tribal elder and Wenatchi Advisory Board founding member Atkins, whose Native American name was Mish ee twie. The WVC Board of Trustees chose the name at their June board meeting.
Atkins served as the Colville Confederated Tribes’ higher education director and was instrumental in hundreds of students’ lives throughout the region during her more than 45 years of service in the tribes’ education department. She was a founding and active member of the tribes’ Wenatchi Advisory Board and was instrumental in restoring the fishing rights to the Wenatchi Tribe in 2010.
She was a respected tribal elder and continued to be instrumental in traditional tribal activities and tribal events until her passing in 2019, said the college.
Construction on the new building began in fall 2019. Mish ee twie now houses 25 classrooms and multiple program and instructor offices. In addition, the building houses the Jack and Edna Maguire conference center and the Chelan County Emergency Operations Center.
The building is set to open when fall quarter classes begin Sept. 27.
(0) comments
