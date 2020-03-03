EAST WENATCHEE – A person who recently attended classes at Wenatchee Valley College’s main campus is being tested for novel coronavirus.
Chelan-Douglas Health District said it was notified that a patient at Cascade Medical, Leavenworth, met criteria for COVID-19 testing. The health district and clinic submitted the test to the state Public Health Laboratory.
Some family members and potentially exposed health care workers have been asked to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms, pending availability of test results in a few days.
WVC is responding and has cleaned the Wenatchee campus overnight, following best practices for sanitization to prevent the spread of illness, said the health district. Custodians focused their efforts on sanitizing areas with large numbers of students, including classrooms, computer equipment, labs and common areas.
The campus was cleaned using anti-viral cleaners.
Closure of the campus or of specific facilities is not recommended in such circumstances by the state Department of Health or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the health district.
Students and members of the public may sign up for emergency text alerts to be notified of any WVC delays or closures by texting “CAMPUSALERTS” to 67283.
No campus closures are planned, said the college.
“WVC students and employees can attend classes and work normally,” said the announcement, noting that college officials will consult with the Chelan-Douglas and state health authorities when making decisions about college operations.
Employees and students are advised to follow prevention methods, including practicing good hygiene, Washington hands thoroughly and frequently, and staying home if they feel sick.
Protective measures include:
-Washing hands frequently (for 20 seconds) or, if unable to wash, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
-Avoid touching mouth and eyes.
-Covering coughs and sneezes.
-Staying away from people who are sick.
-Staying home if sick.
People who have symptoms and reasons to believe they are connected to COVID-19 are asked to contact a health care provider or call the state Department of Health hotline, 800-525-0127.
