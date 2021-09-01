WENATCHEE – Wenatchee Valley College has updated its employee vaccination requirement in light of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Aug. 18 announcement concerning educational staff.
Inslee announced all higher education staff, faculty and contractors, such as coaches and volunteers, are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18. Vaccines are required even for those working remotely.
WVC President Jim Richardson previously announced employees had to be vaccinated by the start of school this fall.
“There are limited exceptions under law which employees may apply for, including legitimate medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs,” the governor’s office wrote in an announcement Aug. 18. “Individuals who refuse to get vaccinated will be subject to dismissal.”
Jim Richardson notified campus employees of the updated requirements in an email on Aug. 23.
Exemptions are available for medical and religious reasons, but philosophical exemptions will no longer be available.
Both WVC campuses will reopen fully this September before the start of fall quarter, with all on-campus services and programs resuming normal business hours. Online resources will be available at wvc.edu/Online.
Masks are required for everyone on WVC campuses, in accordance with the statewide mask mandate announced Aug. 18.
