OMAK – A bachelor of science in nursing program is being added at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak to help address the critical shortage of nurses throughout Washington.
Premera Blue Cross is financing the program at four colleges through a $1.8 million grant. The new academic pathway program will increase opportunities and remove barriers for licensed practical nurses to earn the bachelor’s degree, said Amanda Lansford of Premera.
A winter quarter 2023 starting date is proposed, said Libby Siebens, WVC spokeswoman.
“Right now, we’re planning on that date if all accreditation requirements are met,” she said.
“More people earning a BSN degree will improve work force pipeline and improve the quality of patient care, which are two key areas the grant and program address,” said Lansford.
She said it’s predicted that one million new registered nurses will be needed by 2030 to address severe shortages impacting hospitals and clinics, yet nursing schools turned away more than 80,000 qualified bachelor’s and higher-level nursing degree applicants in 2020 because of shortages of faculty, clinical sites and other resources.
“Nurse educators are typically required to have an advanced nursing degree, so this program will support the expansion of educational opportunities for future nurses,” according to Premera’s announcement.
Registered nurses who have completed their bachelor’s degree have been linked to better patient care and overall health outcomes, partly because of their more extensive training, according to Premera.
That can have an important impact on the communities near the rural-based programs. Students who are trained in rural areas are more likely to remain in rural areas, which can help address the longstanding health inequities people in rural communities can face because of a lack of access to care, said Premera.
“The severity of this longstanding bottleneck is coming into sharp focus as we also grapple with a growing population of people over 65 who often require more care and a higher-than-ever number of nurses leaving the profession due to burnout,” said Mary A. Baroni, Premera pathway program coordinator. “We conducted a survey and found many LPNs want to earn a BSN so they can offer patients more advanced care or take on a new educational role, but are often met with limited options.
“Investments from partners like Premera Blue Cross allow us to offer these expanded opportunities that will ultimately lead to a healthier community.”
Wenatchee Valley College already offers a registered nurse to bachelor of science in nursing program at its Wenatchee campus. The program takes two years of additional study.
Nurses who complete the college’s associate degree in nursing and achieve RN certification are eligible to begin the program, said Siebens.
Licensed practical nurses “typically require one of specialized nursing education to receive licensure,” she said. “This new degree provides LPNs a specific path to the BSN without first needing to become an RN. This will help fill the need for more bachelor-prepared nurses in our region.”
Dr. Kristen Hosey is lead faculty member for the LPN-to-BSN program. Nursing Director Jenny Capelo is administrative director for all of WVC’s nursing programs, including the new one.
As with the RN-to-BSN degree, “a significant portion of the program will be offered online in a hybrid format,” said Siebens. “This allows nurses the opportunity to continue to work while going to school.”
Lansford said WVCO will start accepting enrollees during the 2022-23 academic year.
The grant will provide student scholarships and faculty stipends at the four participating colleges, she added. Other participants are St. Martin’s University, Lacey; Columbia Basin College, Pasco, and Green River College, Auburn.
