OMAK – Xtreme Challenge, the Omak School District’s longstanding after-school program, will not continue during the 2019-20 school year.
The district recently was informed the U.S. Department of Education grant for the 10-year-old program was not renewed.
“We will continue some after-school programs for reading and language improvement at our elementary schools that are funded under different sources,” said Superintendent Erik Swanson in a letter to parents.
“With the beginning of the new school year, we will not run late buses from any of the schools,” he said. “These were funded by the Xtreme Challenge grant. We will transport students to school in the morning and home again immediately after the end of the normal school day.”
The district plans to reapply for funding or seek different as soon as possible.
