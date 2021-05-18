WENATCHEE — The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing has granted continuing accreditation to the Wenatchee Valley College associate nursing program.
Accreditation means that a program has met high standards of quality, said a college announcement. Programs are regularly evaluated to ensure standards are met and to recommend improvements.
“The ACEN commends the flexibility, courage, and resiliency demonstrated by nursing program faculty and leaders, and their institutional colleagues during the global pandemic,” said the commission’s notification letter. “The ACEN would like to offer a note of thanks for maintaining high standards while providing outstanding support to the students and your communities.”
“I applaud the nursing faculty and staff for their steadfast commitment to quality education and student success,” said Dr. Jenny Capelo, WVC director of nursing programs.
The associate nursing program helps prepare students to take the examination for licensure as a registered nurse.
