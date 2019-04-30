Alfred Hubert Robinson

A celebration of life for Al Robinson will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Oroville Free Methodist Church, 1516 Fir St., Oroville. Join us for a reception following the service. Al was born Sept. 6, 1925 in Oroville and was lifetime resident of Okanogan County. He passed away at the age of 93, Jan. 28, 2019.
