1952-2020
Alvin M. Manuel, 67, of Oroville, Wash. passed away at his home May 9, 2020. He was born Nov. 14, 1952 in Nespelem, Wash. to his parents Irene and Angus Manuel. Alvin went to school in Oroville where he graduated, he then joined the U.S. Marines from May 12, 1972 until Jan. 10, 1976. After his service he became a cook for many restaurants in the Oroville/Chelan area, he was also an Eagle member.
Alvin is survived by Violet Doneyhue (Crumbacher), Adelene Holbert, of Oroville, Kim Sandy of Wenatchee, Wash., George Mariani, of Mt. Vernon, Wash., Randy Ward, of Arkansas, Kirk Jensen, of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Agnes Manuel, Mildred Voght, LaBerta Henry, brothers Stanley Manuel and Linsey Manuel; and mom and dad.
A service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Oroville Riverview. A potluck will follow at Thorndike Beach. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
