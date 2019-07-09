1945-2019
Andrew Nickolas Vasilieff, 73, died suddenly at home in the Tunk Valley of the Okanagon on April 10, 2019. He started life on Nov. 1, 1945 in Seattle, Wash., a month after the end of World War II. As a child growing up in the 50's, at a time when South Seattle was a semi-rural/suburban wonderland, he and his siblings, cousins and neighborhood pals spent long days exploring the woods and the "swamp" next door. He was active in sports and clubs at Glacier High School and graduated in 1964. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and like so many of his classmates and along with his brother Ted, he went off to serve in the Vietnam War. After coming home, he married Kathy Saxton and traded in his beloved '65 Corvette for a VW bug to accommodate a new and growing family.
Andy had a 22-year career at Kenworth before retiring to the "cabin" in Okanogan. He loved all the things that life there offered, not least of which were fresh air and a sky filled with stars. His family and friends will have memories of Andy BBQing them perfect steaks, enjoying a few beers, and most likely participating in target practice off the deck. He had a soft place in his heart for kids and animals. He coached his daughter's softball team and taught more than a few people how to tie a fishing lure. He liked taking kids around the property on a snowmobile or ATV and fixing up the old Land Cruiser with his son. He enjoyed all the wildlife that came on the property and fed the deer in the winter. His dog Pepper was his constant companion.
Andy leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Kathy; children, Andrea Vasilieff, and Christopher Vasilieff (Alison); grandchildren, Natasha, Olivia, Garrett and Cody; siblings, Karen Vasilieff, Christine Hansen (Bjorne), Ted Vasilieff and Sonya Vasilieff. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Josephine Vasilieff. He leaves a hole in the heart of all who knew him.
Andy was interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash. on May 17, 2019, after a service of full military honors. Donations in his name can be made to Okanogan County Fire District 7, PO Box 78, Riverside, WA, 98849.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.