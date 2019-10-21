1981-2019
Angela Bowers-Petrozzi, 38 of Tonasket, Wash. died June 3, 2019 in Tonasket. Angela was born May 22, 1981 in Omak, Wash. to her parents Deborah Goodrich and Robert Petrozzi.
As a young girl, the family moved to Snohomish County until 1996, when they moved to Tonasket where she attended school. Angela worked as a nurse’s aide at North Valley Nursing Home and also in-home care.
Angela is survived by her parents, Deborah and Lenard Goodrich, Robert Petrozzi; her children, Darren Bowers and Jaden Bowers; her three brothers, Cody Goodrich, Dominic Petrozzi, and Skyler Goodrich; and her sister, Devon Goodrich.
There will be a service at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Community Cultural Center at 411 S. Western Ave, Tonasket.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.