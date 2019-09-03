Ann Colleen (Staggs) Hilton

1928-2019
In Loving Memory
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Ann Colleen “Keen” Hilton (Staggs), our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 13, 2019.
She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Omak, Wash. She was in her 90th year.
Born Sept. 28, 1928 in Neppel (Moses Lake), Wash., she was blessed to be born as one of nineteen children to Harold and Addy Staggs. The Staggs family moved to Duck Lake in Omak, when Ann was 13 years old. Ann was educated in the Omak School District and spent the majority of her young life helping to care for her younger siblings.
As an adult, Ann worked several labor-intensive positions in Omak. She worked in the packing sheds, Omak Laundry, U&I Motel, Leisure Village Motel and later found her calling at the Omak Mid-Valley Hospital. She would end up retiring as a housekeeper after twenty years of service. She loved working with health care professions and interacting with the patients in she helped to assist on a day-to-day basis.
Ann married LeRoy Houston and they would have one daughter, Judith. They later divorced and Ann would marry Richard Dale Hilton years later. Together they had one daughter, Karen.
Ann lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and worker in the housekeeping sector.
She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with sewing and quilting, and enjoyed her weekly outings to the Fraternal Order of Eagles. A country girl at heart, gardening was also a passion. After, retirement she also enjoyed volunteering her time at Apple Spring Retirement Facility calling “Bingo” for the residents that she cared for deeply.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her daughters and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Addy Staggs; late husband, Richard Dale Hilton; and her late daughter, Judith Collum; her siblings, Arlene Christie, Carmen Depaola, Jim Staggs, John Staggs, Kenny Staggs, Lynn Staggs, Mary Wood, Thelma Truitt, and Vernon Staggs.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Karen Marchand; her grandchildren, Chad Marchand, of Tucson, Ariz., and Ronald Marchand; her granddaughters, Patty Collum and Sandy Collum, of Hazelton, Penn.; great grandchildren, Reagan Marchand of Tucson, Rylan and Camryn Wilson and Alex and Vada Timko of Hazelton, all of Pennsylvania; son-in-law, Larry Collum, of Hazelton; her siblings, Alan Staggs, Betty Ehrhart, Katie Harris, Lee Staggs, Loreen Fewkes, Opal Mizer, and Paul Staggs.
A celebration of Ann’s life will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1820 2nd Ave N., Okanogan, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation in Ann’s name at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
