Ann Figenshow

1929 - 2022

Ann Figenshow was born Anna Marie Black March 25, 1929, in Lewiston, Idaho to Steve and Gincy Mae (Halsey) Black. They raised cattle and sheep and farmed wheat on the Smoothing Iron Ranch above Asotin Creek in Asotin County, Wash. Her mother died in 1941 and her sister Pearl Evans moved from Virginia to Clarkston, where the family home was located, to care for Ann. She attended Holy Family Catholic School for the first eight grades and then Clarkston High School where she graduated co-valedictorian in 1947. She attended Washington State College and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. While at Washington State she met John Woodard. They married in Clarkston in 1950 and made their home in Loomis, Wash. where they raised cattle and four children. Following their divorce in 1972, she moved to Tonasket, Wash.

