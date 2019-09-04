1951-2019
After a two-year battle with cancer, Antoinette Roberson, 68, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Tonasket, Wash. surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 29, 1951, in Shoshoni, Wyo. to Josephine and Tony Zaversnik Jr. Most of Toni’s youth was spent growing up in Pateros, Wash.
After her high school graduation, she sought out a career as a beautician and, in 1973, started her own business “The Beauty Manor” in Brewster, Wash. Later she sold her business, relocated to Pateros, and was the Postmaster at the Post Office until she retired at the age of 65.
After her retirement, she and her husband Ron, fulfilled their dream of owning a “little cabin in the woods”. They moved to Crumbacher in 2016 and she spent most of her time gardening, raising chickens, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. Keeping busy, she started a small side business “Cottage Crafts” making beautiful crocheted goods, which she sold at various local bazaars.
Toni was very well loved in the community and was well known for a caring and compassionate heart. Beautiful inside and out, she was always thinking of others even in her time of sickness. She will be greatly missed by every person she touched.
She is survived by her husband Ron; daughters, Christina Shrable and Lisa Moriniti; stepchildren, Ronnie Roberson and Cory Vanderzanden; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Zaversnik; mother, Josephine Zaversnik; half sisters, Betty Trovillo and Doreen Phillips; and half brother, Clarence Hart.
Please join the family for a celebration of her life at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Brewster Barnes Chapel, 510 W Indian Ave, Brewster, WA. Following the service, there will be food and refreshments at the American Legion at 1 p.m. People who would like to bring a side dish or dessert are welcome.
