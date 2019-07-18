Arthur Neal Jury Jr.

May 29, 1941 – June 18, 2019
Art was born in Ontario, Ore. May 29, 1941. His father was Arthur Neal Jury. His mother was Juanita Mosley.
His parents divorced and remarried to create new blended families. His mother and stepfather moved their new blended family to homestead in the territory of Alaska in 1949. Art had many memories of his time in Alaska. He often said he wished he was just a little older so he could have appreciated the experience more.
He moved stateside in 1956 and lived with his grandparents.
As a teenager, he eventually went to live with his best friend Bob and his family, the Chester’s. He helped with chores around the place, including taking care of the horses, cows and milk. He and Bob had a lot of fun together. They rode horses, went to the dances, went on dates, and drove around with their buddies on Saturday night.
He later went to live with his fathers’ new blended family in Spokane.
In Spokane he met and married Cherie Moomaw. They later moved to Omak and divorced.
In 1976 he met and married Mila. Together they created a new blended family. Art and his blended family enjoyed may outdoor activities. Over the years the family went water skiing, snowmobiling, camping, 4-wheeling, rode motorcycles and went fishing. There were also lots of school functions and sporting events as the children grew up.
Art (Doubleclutch) worked as a log truck driver. He loved driving and the woods. He saw lots of beautiful country and wildlife.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; a sister; and a son.
He is survived by his wife, Mila; children, Arthur (Angela), Monty (Terri), Cari (Roy) and Jason (Mary); brothers, Ray (Yoshi), Mike, and Richard (Chris); sisters, Jody, Shirley, Cindy (Gerry), Gloria (Gary), and Judy (Michael); 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces, other blended family members and special friends.
Art was a member of the Eagles, Moose, Grange, North Central ATV Club, AARP, and NRA.
