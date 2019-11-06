1952-2019
Barbara Krause of Omak, Wash., (formally of Bellingham, Wash.) passed away unexpectedly at home Oct. 27, 2019 after a short illness.
Barbara was born in Seattle, Wash. Oct. 26, 1952 parents James and Arlene Everham.
Barbara had a wonderful childhood growing up in south Seattle on S.W. 11th Ave. and attended Seattle schools and Whatcom Community College. Barb married her high school sweetheart and they relocated to Whatcom county where they raised their three boys. Barbara was a certified gemologist and loved working in the jewelry industry. After retiring, Barb and her husband moved to their property overlooking Omak and built their dream home.
Barb enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with her family.
Barbara will be greatly missed.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years; sons, Mike (Mel), Jason (Kristen) and Nicholas (Mindy); five grandchildren; brother Jimmy; and numerous other relatives. Barb was preceded in death by her parents. No local services are planned.
