June 23,1924 - March 6, 2021
Barie Mary Williams Colbert passed away peacefully in Omak. She had many friends in the Tonasket and Omak, Wash. area.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Tonasket Free Methodist Remembrances may be made to the Tonasket Senior Center or Apple Springs Senior Living in Omak.
