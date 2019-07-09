1920-2019
Bernice Lorraine (Erickson) Featherly, of Omak, Wash., passed away at her home May 13, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born June 27, 1920 to parents Randolph G. and Martha B. (Seveson) Erickson in Gettysburg, S.D. the fifth of eight children. Bernice was raised on a wheat and sheep ranch around Bison, S.D.
In 1941 Bernice went west to Omak where her mother and step-father, Van Lee, had relocated. She worked first picking apples and then at Biles & Coleman Lumber Mill.
Bernice married John Featherly April 22, 1946, in Spokane, Wash. They were married for 53 years. They owned and operated Featherly’s Market with John’s brother, Bill, for a few years after World War II. The store was sold to Mr. Puffert in the early 1950’s. Bernice worked for 28 years at JC Penney Co. as a bookkeeper in the office.
Bowling, pinochle, bridge, dancing, RV camping, and traveling to Arizona in the winter were favorite pastimes for both Bernice and “Johnny.” She was known for her sense of humor and dry wit that was with her until the end.
Bernice was a member of the Moose, Eagles, Good Sams, and both Omak and Okanogan Senior Citizen’s organizations. In 2011 Bernice was recognized at the Omak Centennial riding in the parade.
Bernice is survived by her son, Bob (Faye) Featherly, of Kimberly, Idaho, Pat Morgan, Jan (Lance) Hope, of Omak; and daughter-in-law, Myrna Featherly, of Okanogan, Wash.; grandchildren, Wade (Debbie), Todd (Ann), Barry (Laura) Featherly; Gary, Bobbi (Jim), Dawn Morgan; Andi, Aaron (Marisa) Utigard; Gabrielle (Paul) Hope-Foucault, Meghan (Tim) Hope-Woolsey; Travis (Christina) and Kirsten Hansen; sixteen great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great-grandchildren; as well as many special nephews, nieces, and cousins she cared about.
Bernice was preceded in death by her father; mother; and stepfather. She lost her husband, Johnny, in 1999; and granddaughter, Kristan Utigard, in 2018; five brothers, Pat, Stanley, Marvin, Carl, and Bill Erickson; two sisters, Vera Meagher and Marcey Verstegen. Marcey passed Jan. 5, 2019.
A family graveside celebration will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to friends Joyce Sweeney and Allyson Smith for their care, compassion, and friendship. Also thank you to Frontier Home Hospice’s Shelley, Jonathan, Deb, Sylvia, and Amanda for their compassionate caring in Bernice’s final weeks of life.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Omak Senior Citizen’s scholarship fund, the World War II Memorial in Washington DC, or the charity of your choice in Bernice’s name.
