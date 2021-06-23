1935-2021
Beverly Gale Ogilvie, 86, of Tonasket, Wash. passed peacefully and quietly away in her home June 17, 2021.
Gale was born in Miller, S.D. February 20, 1935 to Otis and Gladys (Porter) Palmer. She was the youngest of four children growing up on a farm in Hand County, S.D. She studied geology at Montana School of Mines in Butte, Mont. where she met her husband of 67 years, Bill D. Ogilvie. They married Aug. 7, 1954. Together they had two children, Rod Ogilvie, of Omak, Wash. and Carol Ogilvie-Moore, of Tonasket.
Gale worked many years in the local apple warehouses, retiring from Smith and Nelson in 1986. She was a Cub Scout leader and Campfire Girl leader. She enjoyed bowling, camping and was a voracious reader.
She has two step-granddaughters, Terra Coulter and Shae Moore, both of Spokane, Wash., and one step-great-grandson.
Gale is preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Gladys Palmer; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Arlene Palmer and Keith and Doris Palmer; as well as her beloved sister, Charlene Heilman and her husband Elmer. She is survived by her husband and two children.
No services are planned.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tonasket Kiwanis and the Tonasket School District Community Scholarship program.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Bergh Funeral Services, www.berghfuneralservice.com
Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
